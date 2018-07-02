Gear And Products for Pilots

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and more delivered straight to you!

Flight Outfitters Centerline Backpack

A quality flight bag can help pilots declutter the cockpit and transport important gear on the go. The Centerline Backpack from Flight Outfitters is a compact rectangular bag that features several individual compartments for flying accessories, including a separate side-entry section for headsets and an isolated 14.5 in. x 10 in. laptop/iPad pocket. The Centerline also includes a pass-through cable port that allows users to charge their electronics in the backpack while they’re stored, as well as multiple pen holders and a side mesh water bottle holder. The shoulder straps are padded, while separable back padding allows the bag to fit over a luggage handle.

Survival Card Tool 0.5

The Survival Card Tool 0.5 combines several different basic tools into one pocket-size unit. The product, manufactured by Ultimate Survival Technologies, is made of stainless steel and includes a can opener, bottle opener, knife edge, screwdriver, a mini saw blade and three different wrench options (a butterfly wrench and two and four position hex wrenches). The tool also includes a 4 cm ruler as well as a direction ancillary indicator, which can serve as a makeshift compass in a pinch. The tool comes with a protective sheath to prevent users from cuts or nicks while carrying it and also features a lanyard hole for those who prefer to tie it to a keychain or wear it around their neck. The tool is small enough to fit in a wallet.

PIVOT Omni 10.5 iPad Case

The PIVOT Omni 10.5 is a protective iPad case and mounting system made for the cockpit. The Omni’s patented mounting system forgoes a traditional cradle and instead utilizes a suction cup that attaches to the iPad through a simple slide-lock connection channel located on the back of the case. Once mounted, the iPad can be easily rotated. The case features a hard polycarbonate shell and is designed to allow air to circulate easily and thus prevent overheating. A 9.7-inch Omni model is also available.