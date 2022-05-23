May 2022 Crossword Key

Across
1 DA50 RG makers
5 Confusing pilot moniker
8 The UK’s mainline carrier, abbr.
9 First two letters for the 328
10 Popular material for use in aircraft bodies, 2 words
12 Dangerous build-up on a plane’s exterior surfaces
13 Designation of an area for military traffic only, abbr.
14 It measures atmospheric pressure
16 Fuel holders
18 Hurried escape
19 Fairings around an aircraft engine
21 Additive that’s bad for aircraft engines, abbr.
22 Quantity of heat, abbr.
24 Home to Pima, Yuma and Flagstaff
25 Unlike in a mystery, in airplanes this doesn’t ruin anything
29 Word before Gun and of Climb
30 _____-Wing: mid-wing monoplane with its wing mounted directly to the top of the fuselage
33 Beginning of an innovation
34 Pilots’ areas
Down
1 Sound volume unit
2 Body of an aircraft as distinct from its engine
3 Classified ad sale, abbr.
4 Grandma, to some
5 Pilots Hoover and Morgan
6 Makers of the SmartGlide safety utility
7 Passes on
9 Logo on the Side of a Gee Bee
11 In good physical shape
15 Number representing the ratio of the speed of an object to the speed of sound in the surrounding air in which it is moving
17 Toy that flies, with a tail
20 Method of decreasing the angle of incidence on the outer part of an airplane wing to counteract the effect of engine torque, 2 words
22 ____ air: hot air at high pressure, usually from the bypass section of a gas turbine engine, for de-icing
23 Coffee container
24 Piper PA-23 name
26 Lubrication fluid
27 Makers of the ____ E1000
28 Right away, abbr.
31 Type of aileron, abbr.
32 Color often signifying danger…
or fun