National Aviation Hall of Fame Honors Four Heroes of Aviation

At an event in Washington D.C. earlier this week the NAHF inducted some remarkable aviation figures into its hall of honor.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame has inducted four men into its hallowed hall. At an event on September 29, 2018, the organization honored General John R. (Jack) Dailey, former longtime director of the National Air and Space Museum; former astronaut Colonel Walter (Walt) Cunningham; William H. (Bill) Dana, the genius behind much of the revolutionary work at NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center; and former Air Force Chief of Staff Ronald R. Fogleman.

Next year’s enshrinement will take place in Denver, Colorado, at the Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum.