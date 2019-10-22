NBAA 2019: Honda Aircraft Customizes HondaJet for Tom Cruise

It’s the fastest entry-level jet, so one could say it satisfies a need for speed.

At NBAA, Honda Aircraft President and CEO Michimasa Fujino, who’s usually the one who’s name is dropped, dropped a good one and shared the news of a bucket-list plane he got to fly, one that everyone reading this right now would want to fly, too.

Mr. Fujino started out by showing a photo of a HondaJet that a customer, whom he said he couldn’t name, had asked for the company to customize. It had to look like a race car, be cool-looking, beautiful and elegant.

That customer, whom Mr. Fujino did indeed name, is none other than movie star Tom Cruise, who reportedly just loves his HondaJet. We loved the plane too and named it our 2016 Plane & Pilot Plane Of The Year.

As you might know Cruise is starring in the sequel of one of the most popular aviation films ever, Top Gun. Top Gun 2 was originally scheduled to hit theaters this year, but its release has been delayed until June of next year. The flying is off the hook and, yes, there’s that motorcycle scene revisited, as well. Here’s the trailer and our story on the spy shots of what was probably a Top Gun 2 buzz job.

Mr. Fujino’s other big reveal was that he got to fly in an F-14 too, though, no, TC was not PIC of that one.