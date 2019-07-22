Click through a slideshow of images from award-winning photographer Jim Koepnick of the early arrivals at Oshkosh 2019.

Despite the wet weather Oshkosh, Wisconsin endured over the weekend, many pilots and aviation enthusiasts were still able to make their way to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

Check out photos from opening day at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019!

Here are photos from award-winning aviation photographer Jim Koepnick of the early arrivals.

An AH-64E Apache helicopter

The subject of cool memes and adoring fans, the Apache helicopter is always a big attraction at OSH. Photo by Jim Koepnick

