Pilots Are Losing Their Minds Over this Blue Angels Video

Video is cool, but it can only go so far, right? Yeah, we thought so too. Until we saw this U.S. Navy Blue Angels video and lost our minds, like about two million other viewers before us. The video is so realistic that we have to warn you to be sure you’re sitting down and that you’re not prone to motion sickness. Because they way these pilots fly is, as the kids say, just sick! Don’t believe us that any video could hit that hard? We get it. We didn’t believe it either. Until we watched it, that is. Enjoy, but watch responsibly!