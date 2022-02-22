Piper PA-20-135 Pacer Crash In Utah

Piper PA-20-135 Pacer

Riverside, Utah

Injuries: 4

The pilot reported that, following a “smooth” landing, he reduced power, but the throttle control broke and the engine advanced to full power. The pilot immediately placed the mixture control in the lean position, but the airplane overran the runway onto a road. The left wing of the airplane subsequently contacted a fence, the airplane rotated left 180° and impacted a fencepost before it came to rest. The right main landing gear collapsed, and the airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings.

Probable cause(s): A failure of the throttle control during a landing roll, which resulted in a loss of control and collision with a fence.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.