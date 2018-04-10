Pipistrel Makes Fleet Sale

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

Slovenian aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel announced a big sale of its light sport Alpha Trainer. World Wide Wings agreed to purchase 15 Alpha Trainers for use in its San Bernardino, California, training facility.

World Wide Wings trains pilots, many of them trainees from the Indian military forces, from primary through Airbus type ratings. The company has locations in Florida and Southern California.

Learn more about World Wide Wings here.