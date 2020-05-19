Plane-Strong Pilot-Strong Sales To Benefit Sun ’n Fun

Our special issue featuring the stories of real pilots is now on sale. You can get your copy here.

The June Plane & Pilot is out, and in case you haven’t gotten your copy yet, it’s an extra special issue that features more than dozen regular pilots—and by “regular,” we mean extraordinary. The cover itself is a salute to those pilots, and inside we have a feature dedicated to them, where they tell their stories, each one of them an amazing tale of flying life.

As you’ve no doubt seen, we’ve also created a special logo, one that’s built from riveted sheet metal, that’s built strong—like pilots are and like we are.

And while our limited supplies last, you can get your copy of the June Plane & Pilot right here. With each issue sold, we’re donating two dollars to the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Center for Excellence. As you most likely know, the organization had to call off its airshow, which had been scheduled for April, then postponed until May, until it was forced to skip 2020 altogether due to the pandemic. Sun ’n Fun does great work year round to benefit young people by giving them educational and training opportunities in aviation, and the annual airshow is a big part of how it makes those opportunities available to those kids.

We just wanted to do what we could to help, and we encourage you to do the same, either by buying one of our special issues, donating to Sun ’n Fun (here’s the link) or by doing both.

And if you’d like to subscribe to Plane & Pilot, which offers incredible aviation content from some of the best writers working today, here’s a link for that, too.

And thanks to all of you for your support as we all work hard to weather this storm and emerge Plane Strong, Pilot Strong, on the other side.

Purchase your copy of our June issue here.