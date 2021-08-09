Quest Kodiak 100 in Reedsport, Oregon Leaves 3 Injured

Advertisement

While flying a low-level waterfowl aerial observation route, the pilot flew into power lines that were strung across a river. While both the pilot and a passenger saw the power lines just before impact, it was too late to take action. Because the pilot normally flew in a different region, and was on temporary assignment in a geographical area that he was not familiar with, he was unaware of the specific hazards along the subject route. He also did not possess a copy of the local area hazards map, although one had been sent to him as part of a multi-attachment email. During a reconnaissance flight prior to the accident, the pilot identified several hazards, but not the wires that he ultimately impacted.

PROBABLE CAUSE(S): The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from power lines during a low-level aerial observation flight. Contributing to the accident was pilot’s failure to review a route hazards map prior to initiating the flight.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.