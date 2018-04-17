SocialFlight Founder Discusses Titan T-51D Build

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

Jeff Simon, founder of SocialFlight, and his two sons are building a Titan T-51D Mustang in their home, and are filming the entire project.

Simon said he hopes the video series gets more people interested in general aviation by taking them on the journey of building and eventually flying the aircraft.

The Titan T-51D Mustang is a three-quarter scale replica of the P-51D Mustang, has tandem seating for two, and is powered by a GM LS3 V8 Engine producing 310hp. Simon says he is six months into the build, and he expects it to take about two years.

To help promote the video series SocialFlight is giving away a free flight in a Titan T-51D, and you can learn more about the build here.