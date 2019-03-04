Video Added: Storms Wreak Havoc At Alabama Airport

EF1 tornadoes destroyed more than 30 hangars and at least 21 aircraft at Weedon Field, a GA airport in eastern Alabama

(Video courtesy: SkyBama.com/Alabama Aerial Photography)

Tornadoes that struck the Southeast United States on Sunday destroyed more than 30 hangars and numerous county service structures at Eufaula, Alabama’s Weedon Field (KEUF), a municipal airport in eastern Alabama. The storms that struck Eufaula, which the National Weather Service has preliminarily identified as EF1 storms with winds of up to 110 mph, were part of a system of severe storms that swept through the region, including parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and South Carolina. One storm in Lee County was rated as a category EF4 storm, with winds of up to 170 mph. At least 23 people were killed in the storms. The tornado in Lee County was the first EF4 storm in the United States since a storm in Texas in April of 2017.

Somehow there were no fatalities or injuries at Weedon Field in Eufaula, but at least 21 aircraft were damaged or destroyed, including one jet worth an estimated $20 million and a beautiful 1956 Cessna 172 that was in the twister.

"The hangars are gone...with most of the planes," said Barbour County Emergency Management Agency Director David Logan.

Despite the damage the single north-south runway remains open, Logan said, though he added that pilots should not expect any services if they plan on landing at Weedon Field in the near the future.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing following the tornadoes, which first hit nearby Lee County. Officials estimate that the storms caused $100 million worth of damage in northern Eufaula, though aviation observers expected that total to rise as the extent of the damage continues to be surveyed.