Sun ‘n Fun Getting Under Way Next Week

The Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-In & Expo is getting under way next week (Tuesday, April 2ndto Sunday April, 7th)at its traditional home in Lakeland, Florida, at the Lakeland Linder International Airport. The show will be host to thousands of airplanes, including some one-of-a-kind warbirds, lots of plane-crazed pilots, companies sharing the cool stuff they’ve been working on all winter, dozens and dozens of forums and seminars, and lots of opportunities to go back home with everything from a new plane to a new ball cap with a plane embroidered on it.

Last year’s show had a little rain to contend with early on before the skies got blue. This year the forecast was shaping up to be a great one, but over the past 24 hours has gotten less optimistic. We pilots need to be vigilant in checking weather always, but flying in the Southeast US in the spring deserves special attention and second and third looks before launching. If you’re flying in, be aware that Sun ‘n Fun’s arrival procedures are often poorly executed by some pilots, so thoroughly familiarize yourself with them before you get in the plane. The FAA’s NOTAM for Sun ‘n Fun 2019can be found here.

If you like airshows, and what pilot doesn’t, then this year’s Sun ‘n Fun will be a special one, with scheduled performances by the Blue Angels starting on Thursday—their arrival, you might be aware, is an awesome performance in itself. In addition there will be awesome aerobatic performers including the great Patty Wagstaff (we’re biased, we admit it!), Mike Goulian, the always incredible roar of the AeroShell Team in their T-6s, the great Bill Stein in his E540, the indomitable Kirby Chambliss in hisEdge 540, and so very much more. And did we mention the Blue Angels?

Plane & Pilot will be covering all the airborne news from the show, so keep an eye out for our eNews alerts, special photo galleries, videos and more. Hope to see you at the show!