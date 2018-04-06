Sun ‘n Fun Ready to Rock and Roll

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more!

The annual Sun ‘n Fun fly-in is just about ready to get under way, and it looks to be good, though the weather at this point four days out looks tricky. The National Weather Service is forecasting thunderstorms and rain for the area for a wide area of the U.S. Southeast from Saturday to Wednesday, so check carefully and plan accordingly. Plan to bring rain gear and extra socks and shoes. The grounds can get muddy. They call it “Lakeland” for a reason.

While we’re sworn to secrecy for the time being, there are going to be at least a couple of high-profile announcements at the show, and Sun ‘n Fun says sales are running strong, a good sign and one that’s consistent with the steady (too steady, most agree) state of GA of late.

If you’re flying into the show, the NOTAM is available from the FAA and from a number of app providers, too. Here’s the FAA version.

Plane & Pilot will be at the show all week, gathering news (check out our eNews editions from the show), flying planes and hanging out with the best people in the world, which is true even if we all wind up being a little damp! Hope to see you in Lakeland!