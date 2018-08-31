The Ultimate Formation Photograph

This once-in-a-lifetime get together will make you wonder if it’s real or if it’s Photoshop.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

We haven’t been waiting for this to happen because we never dreamed that it COULD happen. But it did. The most amazing formation flight we’ve ever seen, and believe us, we’ve seen a few.

What happened on Thursday was nothing less than the USAF Thunderbirds, the USN Blue Angels, and the Royal Canadian Snowbirds sharing the same sky together for the first time in . . . well, ever.

The event took place at the Cleveland Air Show on Thursday, and all three teams commented on social media, remarking on the historic nature of it. The meeting was the first in 151 years of friendship, all said, and marks the 60th anniversary of the NORA agreement between the countries.

The Thunderbirds and Blues have shared the sky together, on only a couple of occasions, though. And who knows, this Cleveland meet up might be the start of warmer relations between the US and our neighbors to the north, which, all the teams seemed to agree, is the way it ought to be.