Top Ten General Aviation Stories Of 2019

For personal aviation the biggest stories of the year had nothing to do with the 737 Max saga, well, though if you look more closely, a few of them did.

Now that it’s winding down, we can say it definitively: 2019 had some blockbuster stories, the top ten of which we’ve recognized here. As is always the case in aviation, where nothing except the planes themselves go very fast, many of the stories are high, or low, points in long-running tales while others are encapsulations of movements that have been hinted at before and that arrived fully formed in the past year. All of them, it’s safe to say, have roots in the past along and will surely continue to affect GA, some of them for years or decades to come.

10. Boeing Buys ForeFlight