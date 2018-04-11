Wayman Aviation To Transition to Jet-A Cessna 172s

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more!

With the recent addition of two Cessna C-172 Jet-A aircraft, equipped with Continental Motors compression ignition engines, Wayman Aviation Academy has started transitioning its fleet to Jet-A burning engines.

Benefits of transitioning to engines using the diesel cycle include the proven reliability of compression ignition engines and the reduction of scheduled maintenance. The engine is managed by a dual redundant FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control), allowing for single lever thrust control as on a jet aircraft, engine data logging and predictive maintenance. It is also more environmentally friendly due to Jet-A engines’ lower CO2 emissions than AVGAS using unleaded fuel.

“South Florida is an environmentally conscious place with miles of beautiful beaches and the expansive Everglades. We need to do our part in the flight training industry to participate in its preservation. In addition to this, we wanted to benefit not only from the increased operational savings but also by the added availability of the aircraft.” Wayman said in a press release.

Learn more about Wayman Aviation Academy here.