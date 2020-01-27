Why The Piper M600 SLS Is Remarkable

The model features not only Garmin Autonomi but also a host of other upgrades.

The big news in the introduction of the Piper M600 SLS is that it’s the first production plane ever with a complete autoland capability, no pilot required.

But the M600 SLS is worthy of particular mention, as Piper has given it a lot of additional service and quality-of-life upgrades to go along with the new safety utility.

“SLS” stands for Safety, Luxury and Support. Piper is branding the web of safety utilities that come standard with the new plane as the Halo System. In addition to Autonomi (see main article), Halo features a host of Garmin hardware and software upgrades, including the full ESP suite, with overspeed, underspeed, overbank and several other envelope protection functions, Emergency Descent Mode; and, of course, Autoland.

The Luxury part of the SLS name is for the upgrade to all M600 SLS planes of the EXP personalization package, an extensive collection of cabin and exterior enhancements. Finally, for support, Piper is making its five-year Ultimate Care maintenance package standard on the M600 SLS.

Piper says the package of upgrades is a value worth more than $300,000, a figure we find very credible, while the price of the M600 has increased by only $66,000.

