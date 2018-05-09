Wichita Public Schools Introduces Aviation Program

New program would allow students to gain employment within aviation industry upon graduation

Wichita Public Schools plans to start Aviation Pathway, a new proposed high school aviation curriculum, allowing students to receive their technical certificate along with their diploma at graduation.

Students who graduate with the certification would have the potential for immediate employment within the aviation industry. The program is the first of its kind in Kansas, and the school district is partnering with WSU Tech and Textron Aviation on creating it.

As currently outlined, there will be two distinct paths within the program, Aviation Production and Aviation Maintenance, and sub-sections underneath both. Students will attend classes at their school and at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training campus, as well as complete shadow programs or internships during their final year.

The school district expects to fully implement the program for the 2019-2020 school year, and students in other districts will be able to participate.