Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1947 Aeronca 7AC Champion

Today’s bargain will transport its new owner back in time to the WWII era. Better yet, with the most major restoration items already completed, it will do so with the bare minimum of operating expense. This great combination of heritage and economy is available for $35,000 on AircraftForSale.

First flown in 1944, the Aeronca Champion—commonly called the “Champ”—was designed to compete with the Piper J3 Cub. Like the Cub, the Champ utilizes a fabric-covered, tubular metal fuselage and a small four-cylinder Continental engine. This particular example has a 75-horsepower Continental A75 with only 281 hours since major overhaul.

The 3,382-hour airframe has been similarly freshened up, with new covering installed in 2010. Given the longevity of modern fabric systems, this is likely to last for decades before requiring replacement. Such improvements should be taken into account when shopping around, as a complete recovering will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Inside, things are simple. A basic VFR panel greets the pilot, who, unlike the Piper Cub, may sit in the front seat when flying solo. This provides far greater outward visibility and feels considerably less claustrophobic than the Cub.

Perhaps best of all, enough Champs were manufactured over the years that parts are readily available. Additionally, owner groups provide a fantastic community and friendly support as they welcome newcomers into the fold.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance. For more information, email [email protected].