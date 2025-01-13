Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1959 Cessna 182B Skylane

In FBOs and online forums, many prospective airplane owners ask other pilots for aircraft recommendations. Oftentimes, the shopper specifies that they want to be able to carry multiple, full-sized adult passengers, access relatively short runways, and fly cross-countries at a reasonably quick speed. Faced with all of these simultaneous requirements, the aircraft type most often recommended as a true jack-of-all-trades is the legendary Cessna 182.

This is for good reason—with such a wide variety of strengths, the 182 is perhaps the best all-around general aviation aircraft available. Usually, the prices reflect this, with asking prices typically ranging from $100,000 to $200,000. But with a higher-time engine and rough paint, today’s bargain unlocks 182 ownership for a fraction of that cost—only $59,000.

First flown just two months after the 172, Cessna’s 182 provides the same docile handling with a more powerful engine and a constant-speed propeller. With 85 additional horsepower, the Skylane has excellent short-field performance. And at 7,500 feet, the manual lists a cruise speed of 161 mph—far quicker than the 172B’s promise of 130 mph—though with greater fuel burn.

But the 182 has never been about one particular performance number. It’s been about the balance of capabilities it offers. From floats to skis to grass to primary instruction, it seems to do everything well. And few aircraft are easier to own when it comes to sourcing parts and finding qualified maintainers.

As mentioned, this particular example has paint that, while fantastic-looking in its original vintage scheme, has become thin and worn with age. And with only about 120 hours remaining on the engine before the manufacturer’s recommended time before overhaul (TBO) is reached, the next owner will likely want to consider an overhaul before long. But both of these concerns are entirely manageable. Considering how many owners happily operate their trusty Continental O-470s beyond TBO without trouble, these factors might simply serve as a means of obtaining a 182 for the price of a 172.

This particular 182 sports a panel that, while a bit dated, is nevertheless cleanly laid out and orderly compared with many other aircraft of the vintage. A GPS/COM provides some modern navigation capability, and a uAvionix Tail Beacon provides ADS-B out functionality, unlocking access to all airspace.

For a rugged, do-anything airplane, an original, straight-tail 182 is about as good as it gets. And having recently been discounted a full 30%, this example likely won’t last long.