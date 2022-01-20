Contact Information

1428 S. 5th Street, Hankamer Academic Center Suite 040

Waco, TX 76706



https://www.baylor.edu/aviation/

(254) 710-3563

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The Institute for Air Science was created in 1991 with the goal of advancing Baylor University’s mission through research, public service and the education of a new generation of pilots. In the same year, the institute initiated the Bachelor of Science in Aviation Sciences (B.S.A.) degree, and graduated its first class in 1995.

The degree provides a balance of aeronautical theory and application combined with an impeccable college education on a tradition-rich campus. The result is an academic experience that fully equips our students to grow into leaders in the aviation industry. A recent study has shown that the best performing pilots have obtained flight instructor certification, received advanced pilot training in college, and graduated with collegiate aviation degrees – all of which you will achieve at Baylor University!

Today, our department continues to grow with more student options and increasing interest in our programs. The Aviation Sciences Secondary Major and Minor provide attractive options and professional career opportunities for students majoring in other areas. The inclusion of a major in Aviation Administration adds even more flexibility for our students seeking careers in aviation. With new research agendas in aviation, atmospheric, and space sciences, our students can also take advantage of invaluable research experiences.

The Institute for Air Science is a member of the Aviation Accreditation Board International, Women in Aviation International, and the University Aviation Association, a professional association that fosters excellence in collegiate aviation education.