California Aeronautical University

Contact Information

1450 Boughton Drive
Bakersfield, California

https://calaero.edu/
661-615-5915
See site.

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

From CAU: More than just a pilot school, CAU is an aviation community. Our students don’t just pass tests and get degrees, they get the chance to go after their dream of an aviation career and actually have a lot of fun doing it! Our California and Arizona aviation school campuses and flight school training centers are designed to let students have the best of both worlds – the aviation training you need in a fun, supportive atmosphere that makes you forget this is school. The future doesn’t wait for you!

