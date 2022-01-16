Contact Information

150 W. University Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32901



https://www.fit.edu

(321) 674-8000

[email protected]

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Founded as “Brevard Engineering College” in 1958, Florida Institute of Technology today is a comprehensive, research-intensive national university offering undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees that prepare students for careers of the future. As Florida’s STEM University™ Florida Tech’s approach to academics is research-driven, high-tech and hands-on, allowing students to both gain knowledge and get real experience in applying it.