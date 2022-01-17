Middle Georgia State University

Contact Information

71 Airport Road

Eastman, GA 31023



https://www.mga.edu/aviation/science-management/index.php#menu

478.471.2725

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The courses in the Department of Aviation Science and Management provide foundational knowledge to students in the Flight Technology, Air Traffic Control, Aviation Management and other aviation programs through core aviation academics. In addition to the foundational academic coursework, the Department delivers the ground school courses required by the FAA under 14CFR Part 141 for training from private pilot through Airline Transport Pilot and CFII. Degree programs in the ASM department are the Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science and Management with tracks in Flight and Management (available online). The Department of ASM also offers an Associate of Applied Science in Air Traffic Management degree as well as certificates in Airline Management and Airport Management.