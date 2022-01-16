Mt. San Antonio College

Contact Information
1100 N. Grand Ave.
Walnut, CA 91789
http://aeronautics.mtsac.edu
(909) 274-5006
[email protected]
Program Types
Aviation Degree, Flight Training
Description
Established in the 1940s, the Mt. SAC Aeronautics program is the largest two-year aviation program in California and is nationally recognized as one of the best.
Whether you want to become a commercial or helicopter pilot, military aviator or remote pilot operator, air traffic controller or airport manager, their degree program helps students develop top-notch skills needed for successful careers in aeronautics.