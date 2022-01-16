San Jose State University

Contact Information
One Washington Square
San Jose, CA 95192-0061
https://www.sjsu.edu/avtech/
408-924-3190
(Contact Us Form) https://www.sjsu.edu/contact/index.html
Program Types
Aviation Degree, Flight Training
Description
Aviation
BS Aviation programs prepare you for careers in professional flying, airport operations and management, maintenance management, and airline operations, general management, and air traffic control management.
Technology
BS Industrial Technology Program prepares students for technical management careers in Business, Industry, and governmnent working with high tech Computer Network Systems, and development and operation of Manufacturing Systems.