Pipistrel’s Velis Electro Promises Electric Revolution

In a significant leap toward sustainable aviation, Pipistrel, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., has announced that the Velis Electro, the world’s first type-certified electric aircraft, has been selected by the U.S. Air Force for its Agility Prime program (AFWERX).

Agility Prime, the service’s cutting-edge, vertical lift initiative, explores the operational and training potential of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for various mission-critical purposes, including training and operations.

“AFWERX and MTSI’s selection of the Velis Electro is a powerful endorsement of Pipistrel and the growing acceptance by leading organizations of this area of emerging technology,” Kriya Shortt, president and CEO of Textron’s eAviation segment, said in a release. “This marks an important milestone on the journey to sustainable flight, and we are proud to support the Agility Prime program as the Velis enters its fleet.”

Pipistrel, headquartered in Slovenia, said the Velis Electro stands out as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice for flight training, with its mature electric engine design developed in-house by Pipistrel. Company president Gabriel Massey emphasizes the aircraft’s remarkable potential.

“The Velis Electro is a cost-effective and sustainable option for flight training,” Massey said. “With its mature electric engine design…the Velis Electro leads the industry in carrying out more sustainable pilot training and other missions.”

Two Velis Electro aircraft will be directly supported by Pipistrel’s distributor, Lincoln Park Aviation, which the company believes marks a stride toward a greener, more sustainable future in aviation.