Texas Aircraft Manufacturing, Inpaer Collaborate to Introduce Stallion S-LSA

Texas Aircraft Manufacturing, in collaboration with sister company Inpaer in Brazil, has announced the introduction of the Stallion S-LSA, a four-place aircraft that combines light sport performance and efficiency with enhanced capabilities for the general aviation and flight training markets.

The Stallion S-LSA would be the Hondo, Texas-based company’s inaugural aircraft to receive approval under the FAA’s proposed LSA 2023 regulations.

The first prototype of the Stallion S-LSA was constructed at the Inpaer facility in Campinas outside of Sao Paulo. It is presently undergoing flight testing to gather data for the finalization of its design and eventual certification—hopefully—under the FAA’s new LSA 2023 S-LSA framework.

“While we await the FAA’s decision on the LSA 2023 requirements, the Stallion is already in the ASTM approval process in Brazil. We anticipate commencing the same process in the United States in early 2024,” said Kyle Braga, Texas Aircraft’s North American sales representative. “Our plan is to showcase the Stallion at next year’s Sun ‘n Fun event in Lakeland, Florida.”

Advertisement

In acknowledgment of the contributions of chief designer Caio Jordão, Braga said, “his guidance has been instrumental in bringing the all-new Stallion to fruition.”

The Texas Aircraft Stallion S-LSA offers the following preliminary specifications:

Four-place, S-LSA

200 hp Lycoming IO-360 engine

Extra-wide doors for easy passenger access

Welded Chromoly safety cell

All aviation-grade aluminum airframe

Maximum cruise speed: 135 knots*

Best economy cruise speed: 120 knots*

Stall speed clean: 58 knots*

Stall speed full flaps: 52 knots*

Maximum range: 1,144 nm at best economy cruise*

*Note: All specifications are preliminary and subject to change.