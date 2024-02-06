The Fastest Piper Single Ever Is Revealed, the M700 Fury

What do you do to go one better than your best? In the turboprop world, it’s all about more power and more speed.

Piper Aircraft revealed its most powerful single ever—the M700 Fury—in a livestream event Tuesday afternoon. The new $4.1 million M700 Fury adds a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-52 powerplant up front, flat-rated to 700 hp, giving the updated machine its name.

The extra power pushes the Fury past the 300-knot barrier to a maximum cruise speed of 301 ktas, according to the company. Piper expects FAA certification at the end of Q1 2024, with deliveries to follow shortly thereafter.

The M700 keeps the Garmin G3000 glass up front with its GTC touchscreen controllers and the Collier Trophy-winning Halo autoland emergency landing system on board.

It also manages to keep the beast below 6,000 pounds maximum takeoff weight to retain its Basic Med compatibility status.

The M700 Fury will best the M600/SLS it replaces in a wide range of specs:

Maximum range: 1,149 nm at 301 ktas maximum cruise speed / 1,424 nm at normal cruise

Takeoff distance: 1,994 ft over a 50-ft obstacle, at sea level on a standard, 24 percent better than the M600 at 2,635 ft

Departure climb: 2,048 fpm at MTOW, 32 percent better than the M600

Time to climb: 13.9 minutes to FL250, flying 34 nm and burning 97 pounds of fuel—-25 to 35 percent improvements over the M600

Landing distance: 26 percent less ground roll compared to the M600

Garmin’s PlaneSync technology will add remote aircraft status capability via the Garmin Pilot app, with database downloads available while the aircraft is powered down and the pilot is away from the plane.

“The M700 Fury is a beautifully efficient, cross-country thoroughbred that gives our customers a performance-based flight experience with economics never seen before,” said Piper Aircraft’s president and CEO, John Calcagno. “We listened, and we delivered. The M700 Fury encompasses power, performance and the most advanced safety measures available today and an overall value proposition that is extremely compelling to individuals and corporate flight departments alike.”

Interior appointments include new leather and seat styling, with six choices for the Fury. Following first deliveries in the U.S., Piper will pursue validations with Canada, EASA, the U.K., and Brazil.

We’ll be putting the Fury to our own flight test soon—so stay tuned!