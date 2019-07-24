BendixKing Announces Certs At EAA AirVenture Oskosh 2019

At AirVenture 2019, BendixKing announced three new retrofit products, including a touchscreen flat panel display that will go into new and existing planes.

The AeroVue Touch EFIS has earned FAA approval for installation into hundreds of different planes. The display, which has synthetic vision as standard equipment, also has integral charts and more. It can be paired with navigators from the home team, of course, but also from Garmin and Avidyne. We tested it last year on a visit to the company’s Albuquerque, NM, headquarters and loved it.

The company also announced the certification of its KFC235 autopilot it calls AeroCruze. The new autoflight unit is a mostly plug-and-play replacement for older BK autopilots and features a color touchscreen that the user can customize.

Last, but perhaps most importantly from a market standpoint, BK also announced the certification of its KI300 retrofit EFIS, which is a direct replacement for the thousands of existing KI256 and 255 units in the field that provide the vacuum-driven gyro power for autopilots. The new unit has a beautiful color display and features a one-hour backup battery for when things would have otherwise gone dark. Price of the KI300 is $5,300. Bendix King expects to have STC approvals for a long list of planes very soon.