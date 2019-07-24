Photos: Warbirds And More From EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019

Jim Koepnick shares photos of warbirds, the STOL landing competition, demonstrations, and more!

As the weather continues to improve this week so does attendance and flying at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

In this photo gallery, award-winning photographer Jim Koepnick shares photos of Warbirds, the STOL Landing Competition, and more!

Supermarine Spitfire

One of the most beautiful and rarest planes in the world, the Supermarine Spitfire is always a welcome sight at AirVenture. Photo by Jim Koepnick

