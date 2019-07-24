Photos: Warbirds And More From EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019

As the weather continues to improve this week so does attendance and flying at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.
In this photo gallery, award-winning photographer Jim Koepnick shares photos of Warbirds, the STOL Landing Competition, and more!
One of the most beautiful and rarest planes in the world, the Supermarine Spitfire is always a welcome sight at AirVenture. Photo by Jim Koepnick
Check out photos from opening day at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019!
Enjoy these photos of early arrivals to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019!