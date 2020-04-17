In this week’s Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week, Jan Johnson shares a photo of an unlikely reader of our great magazine. We might be biased, but this cool character, the likes of whom many of us are sharing close quarters with, seems to understand the finer points, and is especially interested for some reason in very low ILS approach procedures. Go figure! Thanks for sharing, Jan!

Video Of The Week: Van’s RV Ice Capades

Plane & Pilot Photo of the Week From Boston Logan International Airport Controller

Pilot Dresses As Captain Morgan For Final Flight