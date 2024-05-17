Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee Cruiser

For today’s bargain, we travel north to Ontario, Canada, where a well-sorted 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee Cruiser awaits. Despite the 140 in the model name, this Cherokee features a Lycoming O-320-E3D that provides an additional 10-20 horsepower for more spritely performance and is available for CAD $95,000 on AircraftForSale.

Among the most popular general aviation types ever built, the Piper Cherokee series is also one of the most straightforward to own and maintain. Parts and maintenance expertise are both easily sourced, even in remote regions. This particular example has been cared for and flown regularly for the past several years, with many flights and adventures having been documented with extensive photography on social media.

Unlike many Cherokees of the era, C-FROU sports an exceptionally clean panel layout. A traditional “six-pack” is positioned in front of the pilot, and the circuit breakers have been neatly organized on the right side of the panel. A solid RAM mount is also neatly installed, positioning a phone or tablet within easy reach, just above the throttle and mixture. The avionics have also been upgraded, with a new Avidyne audio panel, GPS/NAV/COM units, and ADS-B in and out, making for a thoroughly modern stack.

In terms of aesthetics, the airplane is classic and basic. Interior and exterior alike sport simple colors that age well, providing a slightly vintage look without being bland or boring. Personalized decals currently in place are easily removed to return back to the pure, original paint scheme.

For a buyer looking for a predictable, easy-to-own, basic airplane, there’s much to like about this Cherokee.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance. For more information, email [email protected].