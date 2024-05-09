Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2004 Maule MXT-7-180A

Today’s bargain provides nearly unbeatable STOL and off-airport capability for hundreds of thousands of dollars less than comparable airplanes and $20,000 less than the Aircraft for Sale PlanePrice™️ Estimate. Dating back to the mid-1980s, Maule’s M-7 series has proven itself as an aircraft with outstanding performance and load-carrying capability. Perhaps best of all, factory support is readily available when the time comes to source parts or qualified, skilled maintenance. This particular example is available for $99,000 on AircraftForSale.

Built in 2004, this relatively new Maule lacks the concerns associated with older aging types, such as aging fabric and deteriorating wiring, and is likely to provide decades of trouble-free ownership. Always hangared with complete logs and zero damage history, it would be difficult to find an off-airport machine as well cared for as this example.

With 3,315 total hours on the airframe, 1,395 hours on the 180-horsepower Lycoming O-360 since major overhaul, and a fresh annual inspection, this Maule is said to fly well and need nothing. 72-gallon long-range fuel tanks enable long forays into the backcountry with fewer concerns about sourcing fuel, and ADS-B in and out ensures populated areas and busy airspace remain within reach, as well.

Inside, an expansive interior and ample cargo space welcome both people and cargo, while a panel chock full of new Garmin avionics creates a pleasant and capable workspace for the pilot. The overall condition reflects the fact that the airplane has had only three owners since new, yet it has been flown 75 hours in the past six months, ensuring no issues are lurking from sitting unused for extended periods.

Tailwheel Maules have a reputation of being challenging to handle in crosswinds, and their high insurance rates often reflect this. Fortunately, this Maule’s tricycle landing gear minimizes both concerns.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance. For more information, email [email protected].