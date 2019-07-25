Photos: Night Airshow And More From EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019

Jim Koepnick shares photos from the night airshow, of seaplanes, firefighting planes, and more!

Wednesday night at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 marked the annual night airshow and fireworks display, which many said was the best yet.

Also on display at the fly-in were seaplanes, firefighting planes, fighter jets, and more! Click through the gallery below to view stunning images of Wednesday's events at Oshkosh taken by award-winning photographer Jim Koepnick.

C-130 Fire Fighter

A C-130 fire fighter makes a drop at AirVenture, possibly to put out any hot spots from the previous day’s spectacular “Wall of Fire.” Photo by Jim Koepnick

