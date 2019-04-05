PHOTOS: Scenes From Sun ‘n Fun As Fly-In Enters Fourth Day

Sun 'n Fun is more than halfway through as the international fly-in and expo enters its fourth day. The Lakeland, Florida airshow has already seen performances from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, while famed pilot Lee Lauderback hit a 10,000-mile milestone and Piper released some big news.

What's coming up? Plane & Pilot previewed a can't-miss night airshow set for Saturday. Read more about that here. Catch up on what's already happened at the fly-in, which is ongoing now until April 7, by scrolling through the gallery.  



Photo by: Dan Faenza

Photo by: Dan Faenza
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 15

This article was sponsored by Piper and Continental

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *