Aircraft
Plane & Pilot 2017 Buyer’s Guide: Single-Engine Piston Planes
Newcomers, upgrades, and old favorites: 20 piston singles for 2017. more »
2017 Mooney M10J
2017 Stemme S12
More Aircraft
-
Specifications
Complete specs and performance data for all your favorite planes
-
Modifications
Aftermarket upgrades for performance and utility
-
Pilot Reports
Flight tests on new and used aircraft
-
Maintenance
Save money and fly safer
Research the most affordable, best investments and values
Taxes, insurance, storage and more
New recreational category: license, training and planes
Proficiency
Why Flying Gliders Makes Safer Pilots
Soaring gets more people involved in flying and turns out pilots with outstanding stick-and-rudder skills. more »
Fly More This Winter
Don’t automatically lock your airplane in its hangar this winter. The cold months can be some of the best times to fly. more »
Pilotless Planes
Move over Google and Tesla. Global aircraft manufacturers are testing fully autonomous passenger planes and the results are nothing short of groundbreaking. more »
More Proficiency
-
Pilot Skills
Become a better pilot with tips from the experts
-
Flight Training
How and where to get a license and new ratings
How to handle all flying conditions
One-stop resource for jobs and schools
PILOT TALK learn and share
-
Choosing A CFI
Risk
-
Surviving The Cold
X-Country Log
-
Into Africa
AirFare
Let It Roll
After The Accident
Contrails
News
Gear January/February 2017
Check out the latest cool pilot stuff! more »
New Administration Freezes Pending Regs
How this affects the BasicMed and Part 23 reforms. more »
-
What's New
Latest products, industry news and current events
-
Pilot Supplies
Cockpit gear, hand-held electronics and much more
Insight and advice from industry experts
For training and entertainment