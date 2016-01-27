Aircraft
Sneak Peek: We Fly The Cirrus SR22 G6!
The latest SR22 is fast and slick like its predecessor, but it sports an impressive addition. more »
We Fly G1000 NXi: Garmin’s New Flat-Panel Suite
Cessna TTx Shines
After more than 10 years in production, this remarkable and too often overlooked single has become the star it was always meant to be. more »
Why Flying Gliders Makes Safer Pilots
Soaring gets more people involved in flying and turns out pilots with outstanding stick-and-rudder skills. more »
Fly More This Winter
Don’t automatically lock your airplane in its hangar this winter. The cold months can be some of the best times to fly. more »
Pilotless Planes
Move over Google and Tesla. Global aircraft manufacturers are testing fully autonomous passenger planes and the results are nothing short of groundbreaking. more »
