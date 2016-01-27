Aircraft
Sneak Peek: We Fly The Cirrus SR22 G6!
The latest SR22 is fast and slick like its predecessor, but it sports an impressive addition. more »
We Fly G1000 NXi: Garmin’s New Flat-Panel Suite
The replacement for G1000 will go into legacy King Airs at first. more »
Cessna TTx Shines
After more than 10 years in production, this remarkable and too often overlooked single has become the star it was always meant to be. more »
-
-
-
-
Proficiency
Why Flying Gliders Makes Safer Pilots
Soaring gets more people involved in flying and turns out pilots with outstanding stick-and-rudder skills. more »
Fly More This Winter
Don’t automatically lock your airplane in its hangar this winter. The cold months can be some of the best times to fly. more »
Pilotless Planes
Move over Google and Tesla. Global aircraft manufacturers are testing fully autonomous passenger planes and the results are nothing short of groundbreaking. more »
-
-
-
-
-
News
Plane Sharing Takes Its Case To The Supreme Court
Internet startup Flytenow got shut down by the FAA. Did they fare any better before the highest court in the land? more »
Astronaut Files Thousands Of Airport Noise Complaints
The story behind more than half of DCA's reported noise complaints in 2015 more »
-
